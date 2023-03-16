₹1541 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1565
1590
Go short with stop-loss at 1570.
₹1419 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1355
1450
1475
Sell with stop-loss at 1450.
₹379 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
375
370
385
400
Buy on a decisive move above 380; stop-loss at 372.
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
155
158
Short the stock below 152; stop-loss 155.
₹2237 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2150
2275
2300
Sell the stock below 2200; stop-loss at 2240.
₹517 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
515
500
530
550
Go short below 515 with a stop-loss at 530.
₹3199 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3050
3250
3300
Initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 3270.
17028 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16850
17075
17250
Short below 17000; place stop-loss at 17075.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
