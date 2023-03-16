₹1541 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1565

1590

Go short with stop-loss at 1570.

₹1419 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1355

1450

1475

Sell with stop-loss at 1450.

₹379 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

375

370

385

400

Buy on a decisive move above 380; stop-loss at 372.

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

158

Short the stock below 152; stop-loss 155.

₹2237 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2150

2275

2300

Sell the stock below 2200; stop-loss at 2240.

₹517 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

500

530

550

Go short below 515 with a stop-loss at 530.

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3050

3250

3300

Initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 3270.

17028 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16850

17075

17250

Short below 17000; place stop-loss at 17075.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

