Day Trading Guide for March 17, 2021

| Updated on March 16, 2021

₹1512 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1483

1529

1544

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,529 levels

₹1384 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1373

1360

1395

1407

The stock of Infosys faces a key resistance ahead at around ₹1,400. Go short if it fails to move beyond ₹1,395

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

203

210

213

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹205 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

110

117

120

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹117 levels

₹2100 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2125

2150

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2,085 levels

₹378 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

370

360

384

389

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹370 levels

₹3108 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3080

3060

3130

3150

Make use of intraday dips to take fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹3,080 levels

14959 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14910

14840

15020

15083

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 15,020 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 16, 2021
