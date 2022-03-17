Day Trading Guide for March 17, 2022

₹1448 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1436
1414
1454
|
1470
Hovering around resistance. Short the stock with stop-loss at 1454 if price slips below 1436.
₹1889 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1835
1900
|
1925
Testing the resistance at 1900. Buy on the break of this level with stop-loss at 1870.
₹242 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
241
235
247
|
255
Initiate fresh long positions as the stock pips above the hurdle at 241. Stop-loss at 238.
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
156
167
|
171
Outlook is bearish for the stock. Go short at current level and place stop-loss at 171.
₹2403 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2345
2415
|
2445
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2445.
₹493 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
488
480
494
|
500
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 488 only if the stock breaks above 494.
₹3656 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3585
3560
3675
|
3690
Trading near a strong supply zone. Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 3680.
17006 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16850
16725
17200
|
17350
Currently in a crucial range. Buy if the contract sustains above 17000; stop-loss at 16850.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 17, 2022