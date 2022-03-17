hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 17, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 16, 2022

₹1448 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1436

1414

1454

1470

Hovering around resistance. Short the stock with stop-loss at 1454 if price slips below 1436.

₹1889 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1835

1900

1925

Testing the resistance at 1900. Buy on the break of this level with stop-loss at 1870.

₹242 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

235

247

255

Initiate fresh long positions as the stock pips above the hurdle at 241. Stop-loss at 238.

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

156

167

171

Outlook is bearish for the stock. Go short at current level and place stop-loss at 171.

₹2403 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2345

2415

2445

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2445.

₹493 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

488

480

494

500

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 488 only if the stock breaks above 494.

₹3656 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3585

3560

3675

3690

Trading near a strong supply zone. Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 3680.

17006 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16850

16725

17200

17350

Currently in a crucial range. Buy if the contract sustains above 17000; stop-loss at 16850.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 17, 2022
stocks and shares
stock market

