Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 18, 2020

| Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

₹975 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

960

945

990

1005

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹990 levels

₹555 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

545

535

566

575

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹566 levels

₹149 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

143

151

155

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹147 levels

₹60 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

58

56

63

66

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹63 levels

₹1008 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

990

970

1025

1040

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,025 levels

₹214 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

200

220

228

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹209 levels

₹1658 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1680

1700

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of fails to move beyond ₹1,680 levels

8915 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8850

8800

8970

9050

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 8,970 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7