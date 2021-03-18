Day Trading Guide for March 18, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1495 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1466
1510
|
1525
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,510 levels
₹1387 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1360
1399
|
1410
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,399 levels
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
212
|
215
Make use of intraday declines to initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹208 levels
₹109 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
107
104
112
|
115
The stock of ONGC is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss
₹2055 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2025
2070
|
2085
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,070 levels
₹368 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
360
350
373
|
378
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹373 levels
₹3112 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3085
3060
3130
|
3155
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,085 levels
14771 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14720
14660
14830
|
14900
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,830 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
