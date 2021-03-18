Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 18, 2021

| Updated on March 17, 2021

₹1495 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1466

1510

1525

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,510 levels

₹1387 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1360

1399

1410

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,399 levels

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

212

215

Make use of intraday declines to initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹208 levels

₹109 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

107

104

112

115

The stock of ONGC is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss

₹2055 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2025

2070

2085

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,070 levels

₹368 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

360

350

373

378

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹373 levels

₹3112 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3085

3060

3130

3155

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,085 levels

14771 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14720

14660

14830

14900

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,830 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 18, 2021
stocks and shares
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.