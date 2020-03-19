Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 19, 2020

Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

₹878 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

865

850

900

923

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹865 levels

₹535 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

525

515

545

555

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹525 levels

₹150 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

143

153

157

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹153 levels

₹65 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

63

60

69

73

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹63 levels

₹968 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

955

938

985

1000

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹955 levels

₹214 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

200

220

228

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels

₹1650 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1600

1675

1700

Go short with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS declines below ₹1,625 levels

8433 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8360

8300

8500

8600

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 8,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 19, 2020
