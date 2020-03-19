Day Trading Guide for March 19, 2020

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
₹878 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
865
850
900
|
923
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹865 levels
₹535 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
525
515
545
|
555
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹525 levels
₹150 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
143
153
|
157
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹153 levels
₹65 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
63
60
69
|
73
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹63 levels
₹968 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
955
938
985
|
1000
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹955 levels
₹214 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
200
220
|
228
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels
₹1650 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1600
1675
|
1700
Go short with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS declines below ₹1,625 levels
8433 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8360
8300
8500
|
8600
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 8,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
