Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 2, 2021

Published on March 02, 2021

₹1559 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1525

1570

1600

Initiate fresh trades along the direction of the break of the range of ₹1,550 and ₹1,570

₹1267 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1244

1287

1300

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,260 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

211

214

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹206 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

113

121

124

Since the stock of ONGC is likely to move up, go long for intraday with a tight stop-loss

₹2101 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2050

2115

2150

Buy the stock of RIL with a tight stop-loss if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹2,115

₹395 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

390

386

400

408

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock bounces off ₹386

₹2924 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2850

2950

3000

The price action looks bearish and so, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,970 if it slips below ₹2,900

14797 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14750

14700

14850

14875

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract sustains above 14,800 in initial trades

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

