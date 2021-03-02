Day Trading Guide for March 2, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1559 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1525
1570
|
1600
Initiate fresh trades along the direction of the break of the range of ₹1,550 and ₹1,570
₹1267 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1244
1287
|
1300
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,260 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
203
211
|
214
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹206 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
113
121
|
124
Since the stock of ONGC is likely to move up, go long for intraday with a tight stop-loss
₹2101 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2115
|
2150
Buy the stock of RIL with a tight stop-loss if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹2,115
₹395 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
390
386
400
|
408
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock bounces off ₹386
₹2924 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2850
2950
|
3000
The price action looks bearish and so, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,970 if it slips below ₹2,900
14797 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14750
14700
14850
|
14875
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract sustains above 14,800 in initial trades
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
