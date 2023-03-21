₹1561 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1580
1615
Go long only above 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1570
₹1404 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1390
1340
1410
1435
Go long above 1410. Stop-loss can be kept at 1395
₹379 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
377
373
383
387
Go long now and at 378. Keep the stop-loss at 375
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
153
155
Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 154
₹2202 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2180
2250
2290
Take fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 2190
₹519 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
515
510
525
530
Go long now and at 517. Stop-loss can be kept at 513
₹3141 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3135
3100
3180
3220
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3170. Keep the stop-loss at 3195
17037 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16940
16880
17070
17210
Go long only on a break above 17070 with a stop-loss at 17040
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
