₹1561 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1580

1615

Go long only above 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1570

₹1404 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1340

1410

1435

Go long above 1410. Stop-loss can be kept at 1395

₹379 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

377

373

383

387

Go long now and at 378. Keep the stop-loss at 375

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

153

155

Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 154

₹2202 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2180

2250

2290

Take fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 2190

₹519 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

510

525

530

Go long now and at 517. Stop-loss can be kept at 513

₹3141 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3135

3100

3180

3220

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3170. Keep the stop-loss at 3195

17037 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16940

16880

17070

17210

Go long only on a break above 17070 with a stop-loss at 17040

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

