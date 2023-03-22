₹1579 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1545
1615
1650
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 1565
₹1391 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1370
1350
1405
1430
Go short now and at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1415
₹377 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
374
370
380
384
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock
₹151 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
148
146
153
155
Go short now and at 152. Stop-loss can be kept at 154
₹2270 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2245
2215
2310
2340
Go long now and at 2255. Keep the stop-loss at 2230
₹522 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
518
515
524
528
Go long above 524. Stop-loss can be kept at 522
₹3106 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3095
3050
3130
3155
Go short on a break below 3095. Stop-loss can be kept at 3105
17165 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17100
17045
17210
17320
Take longs on a break above 17210 with a stop-loss at 17190
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
