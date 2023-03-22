₹1579 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1545

1615

1650

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 1565

₹1391 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1350

1405

1430

Go short now and at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1415

₹377 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

374

370

380

384

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

146

153

155

Go short now and at 152. Stop-loss can be kept at 154

₹2270 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2245

2215

2310

2340

Go long now and at 2255. Keep the stop-loss at 2230

₹522 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

518

515

524

528

Go long above 524. Stop-loss can be kept at 522

₹3106 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3095

3050

3130

3155

Go short on a break below 3095. Stop-loss can be kept at 3105

17165 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17100

17045

17210

17320

Take longs on a break above 17210 with a stop-loss at 17190

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

