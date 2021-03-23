Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 23, 2021

| Updated on March 22, 2021

₹1473 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1485

1500

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,460 levels

₹1370 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1356

1344

1382

1399

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,382 levels

₹226 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

223

220

229

232

The near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹223 levels

₹109 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

107

104

113

116

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹107 levels

₹2061 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2080

2100

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2080 levels

₹367 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

360

350

375

383

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹375 levels

₹3129 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3110

3080

3150

3180

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,110 levels

14741 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14660

14600

14800

14860

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 14,660 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 23, 2021
