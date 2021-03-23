Day Trading Guide for March 23, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1473 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1485
|
1500
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,460 levels
₹1370 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1356
1344
1382
|
1399
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,382 levels
₹226 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
223
220
229
|
232
The near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹223 levels
₹109 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
107
104
113
|
116
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹107 levels
₹2061 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2080
|
2100
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2080 levels
₹367 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
360
350
375
|
383
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹375 levels
₹3129 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3110
3080
3150
|
3180
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,110 levels
14741 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14660
14600
14800
|
14860
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 14,660 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
