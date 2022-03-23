Day Trading Guide For March 23, 2022

₹1494 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
1480
1460
1500
1530
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1887 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
1840
1810
1910
1955
Near-term view is bullish. Initiate fresh long position now at 1855 with a stop-loss at 1830
₹250 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
248
245
255
262
Uptrend strengthens. Go long now and accumulate at 248 and 246 with a stop-loss at 243
₹175 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
172
162
180
196
Initiate fresh longs only if the stock breaks above 180. Stop-loss can be kept at 177
₹2531 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
2515
2500
2570
2600
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 2518. Keep the stop-loss at 2490
₹494 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
490
480
504
525
Immediate outlook is unclear. Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock.
₹3701 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
3680
3650
3750
3800
Upmove gains strength. Go long now and accumulate at 3685. Keep the stop-loss at 3665
17381 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
17200
17000
17400
17600
Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 17250 only if the contract breaks above 17400
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
March 23, 2022