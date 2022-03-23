hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For March 23, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 22, 2022

₹1494 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1500

1530

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1887 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1810

1910

1955

Near-term view is bullish. Initiate fresh long position now at 1855 with a stop-loss at 1830

₹250 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

248

245

255

262

Uptrend strengthens. Go long now and accumulate at 248 and 246 with a stop-loss at 243

₹175 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

162

180

196

Initiate fresh longs only if the stock breaks above 180. Stop-loss can be kept at 177

₹2531 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2515

2500

2570

2600

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 2518. Keep the stop-loss at 2490

₹494 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

480

504

525

Immediate outlook is unclear. Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock.

₹3701 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3680

3650

3750

3800

Upmove gains strength. Go long now and accumulate at 3685. Keep the stop-loss at 3665

17381 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17000

17400

17600

Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 17250 only if the contract breaks above 17400

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 23, 2022
stocks and bonds
BSE
NSE

