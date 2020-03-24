Day Trading Guide For March 24, 2020

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
₹770 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
740
785
|
800
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock fails to move above ₹785 levels
₹526 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
514
500
540
|
560
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies beyond ₹540 levels
₹154 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
149
144
158
|
164
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹149 levels
₹60 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
58
55
63
|
67
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹63 levels
₹883 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
870
850
900
|
920
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹870 levels
₹181 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
165
188
|
200
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹188 levels
₹1662 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1680
|
1700
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,640 levels
7581 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
7500
7400
7700
|
7850
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 7,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
