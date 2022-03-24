hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 24, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Mar 23, 2022

₹1476 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1455

1495

1520

Bias is turning negative. Go short if the stock breaks below 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1872 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1830

1900

1915

Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 1850. Stop-loss can be kept at 1825

₹252 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

248

244

255

262

Uptrend is intact. Go long now and also accumulate at 250. Keep the stop-loss at 246

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

172

178

181

Upmove losing strength. Go short with a stop-loss at 178 only if the stock breaks below 175

₹2540 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2520

2470

2570

2600

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock bounces from 2520. Keep the stop-loss at 2505

₹491 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

483

477

497

504

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short position at current levels with a stop-loss at 499

₹3708 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3685

3650

3730

3760

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 3730. Keep the stop-loss at 3705

17256 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17200

17050

17400

17480

Support ahead. Go short if the contract breaks below 17200. Stop-loss can be placed at 17320

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 24, 2022
derivatives market
stock market

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you