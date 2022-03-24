Day Trading Guide for March 24, 2022

₹1476 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1455
1495
|
1520
Bias is turning negative. Go short if the stock breaks below 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1872 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1830
1900
|
1915
Wait for dips and go long only if the stock bounces from 1850. Stop-loss can be kept at 1825
₹252 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
248
244
255
|
262
Uptrend is intact. Go long now and also accumulate at 250. Keep the stop-loss at 246
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
172
178
|
181
Upmove losing strength. Go short with a stop-loss at 178 only if the stock breaks below 175
₹2540 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2520
2470
2570
|
2600
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock bounces from 2520. Keep the stop-loss at 2505
₹491 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
483
477
497
|
504
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short position at current levels with a stop-loss at 499
₹3708 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3685
3650
3730
|
3760
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 3730. Keep the stop-loss at 3705
17256 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17200
17050
17400
|
17480
Support ahead. Go short if the contract breaks below 17200. Stop-loss can be placed at 17320
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 24, 2022