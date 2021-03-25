Day Trading Guide for March 25, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1478 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1474
1460
1500
|
1510
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaks below ₹1,474
₹1353 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1365
|
1380
Stock trading within the range of ₹1,350 and ₹1,365; initiate trade along the direction of the break
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
206
220
|
225
The stock might decline further and so, consider fresh short positions for intraday with tight stop-loss
₹105 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
104
100
110
|
113
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹104 if the stock rallies above ₹106
₹2047 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2030
2000
2080
|
2100
Buy the stock of RIL with a tight stop-loss if it bounces off the support at ₹2,030
₹359 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
358
350
366
|
373
Trend is down but the stock has support at ₹358; so, short the stock with tight stop if it slips below ₹358
₹3121 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3055
3000
3150
|
3230
Consider going long in the stock if it breaches the resistance at ₹3,150; stop-loss can be at ₹3,100
14555 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14500
14400
14600
|
14660
Short the contract with a fixed stop-loss if it is unable to move beyond 14,600 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
