Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 25, 2021

| Updated on March 24, 2021

₹1478 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1474

1460

1500

1510

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaks below ₹1,474

₹1353 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1325

1365

1380

Stock trading within the range of ₹1,350 and ₹1,365; initiate trade along the direction of the break

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

206

220

225

The stock might decline further and so, consider fresh short positions for intraday with tight stop-loss

₹105 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

104

100

110

113

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹104 if the stock rallies above ₹106

₹2047 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2000

2080

2100

Buy the stock of RIL with a tight stop-loss if it bounces off the support at ₹2,030

₹359 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

358

350

366

373

Trend is down but the stock has support at ₹358; so, short the stock with tight stop if it slips below ₹358

₹3121 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3055

3000

3150

3230

Consider going long in the stock if it breaches the resistance at ₹3,150; stop-loss can be at ₹3,100

14555 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14500

14400

14600

14660

Short the contract with a fixed stop-loss if it is unable to move beyond 14,600 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 25, 2021
technical analysis
