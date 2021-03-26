Day Trading Guide for March 26, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1464 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1480
|
1497
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,480 levels
₹1333 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1306
1345
|
1357
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1,320
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
213
|
216
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹213 levels
₹101 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
99
96
104
|
107
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹213 levels
₹1992 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2015
|
2035
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹2,015
₹355 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
349
343
360
|
366
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹349 levels
₹3068 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3050
3030
3090
|
3115
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,050 levels
14334 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14260
14200
14400
|
14470
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 14,400 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...