Day Trading Guide for March 26, 2021

| Updated on March 25, 2021

₹1464 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1480

1497

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,480 levels

₹1333 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1306

1345

1357

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1,320

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

213

216

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹213 levels

₹101 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

99

96

104

107

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹213 levels

₹1992 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2015

2035

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹2,015

₹355 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

349

343

360

366

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹349 levels

₹3068 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3050

3030

3090

3115

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,050 levels

14334 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14260

14200

14400

14470

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 14,400 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 26, 2021
