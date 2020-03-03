Day Trading Guide for March 3, 2020

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1182 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1170
1155
1195
1210
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,195 levels
₹744 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
735
725
755
765
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹755 levels
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
191
198
201
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹193 levels
₹89 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
87
85
92
95
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹92 levels
₹1314 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1285
1330
1345
The trades above a key support level of ₹1,300. Go short only if it declines below this base with a tight stop-loss
₹287 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
282
274
296
303
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Sell on rallies while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹296 levels
₹1999 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2020
2045
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2020 levels
11123 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11070
11020
11175
11225
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract fails to rally above 11,175 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
