Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 3, 2021

| Updated on March 02, 2021

₹1566 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1578

1595

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,550 levels

₹1304 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1315

1328

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,290 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

212

215

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹212 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

110

106

116

119

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹110 levels

₹2106 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2124

2144

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹2,124

₹393 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

386

380

400

407

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹386 levels

₹3010 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2990

2970

3030

3050

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,990 levels

14958 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14900

14840

15010

15075

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 15,010 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 03, 2021
stocks and shares
technical analysis
