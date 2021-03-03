Day Trading Guide for March 3, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1566 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1578
|
1595
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,550 levels
₹1304 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1280
1315
|
1328
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,290 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
212
|
215
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹212 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
110
106
116
|
119
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹110 levels
₹2106 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2085
2065
2124
|
2144
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹2,124
₹393 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
386
380
400
|
407
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹386 levels
₹3010 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2990
2970
3030
|
3050
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,990 levels
14958 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14900
14840
15010
|
15075
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 15,010 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...