Day Trading Guide for March 31, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹833 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
815
800
850
870
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹850 levels
₹627 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
615
600
640
655
Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹640 levels
₹159 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
152
163
167
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹156 levels
₹63 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
61
58
66
70
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹61 levels
₹1032 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1010
990
1050
1070
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,010 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
178
170
194
205
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹194 levels
₹1776 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1725
1800
1825
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,750 levels
8290 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8200
8100
8400
8500
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond ₹8,400 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
