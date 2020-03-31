Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 31, 2020

| Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹833 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

815

800

850

870

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹850 levels

 

₹627 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

615

600

640

655

Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹640 levels

 

₹159 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

152

163

167

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹156 levels

 

₹63 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

61

58

66

70

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹61 levels

 

₹1032 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1010

990

1050

1070

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,010 levels

 

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

170

194

205

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹194 levels

 

₹1776 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1725

1800

1825

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,750 levels

 

8290 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8200

8100

8400

8500

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond ₹8,400 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 31, 2020
technical analysis
