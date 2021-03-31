Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 31, 2021

| Updated on March 30, 2021

₹1553 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1538

1525

1575

1600

Initiate fresh long positions in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,520 since the price action is bullish

₹1385 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1365

1400

1425

Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves above ₹1,400

₹214 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

206

216

220

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹210 if the stock sustains above ₹214

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

96

104

107

The price action is bearish; short the stock with tight stop if it slips below yesterday's low of ₹102.6

₹2029 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2015

1980

2070

2100

Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock of RIL with stop-loss at ₹1,990

₹360 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

355

350

362

370

Go long in the stock of SBI if it breaches the resistance at ₹360; stop-loss can be placed at ₹356

₹3158 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3115

3200

3250

Since the stock of TCS is likely to gain, fresh buys can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹3,115

14914 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14850

14800

14960

15000

Consider initiating long positions on declines with stop-loss at 14,850 since the contract is bullish

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 31, 2021
stocks and shares
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.