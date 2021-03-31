Day Trading Guide for March 31, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1553 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1538
1525
1575
|
1600
Initiate fresh long positions in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,520 since the price action is bullish
₹1385 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1365
1400
|
1425
Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves above ₹1,400
₹214 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
206
216
|
220
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹210 if the stock sustains above ₹214
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
96
104
|
107
The price action is bearish; short the stock with tight stop if it slips below yesterday's low of ₹102.6
₹2029 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2015
1980
2070
|
2100
Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock of RIL with stop-loss at ₹1,990
₹360 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
355
350
362
|
370
Go long in the stock of SBI if it breaches the resistance at ₹360; stop-loss can be placed at ₹356
₹3158 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3150
3115
3200
|
3250
Since the stock of TCS is likely to gain, fresh buys can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹3,115
14914 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14850
14800
14960
|
15000
Consider initiating long positions on declines with stop-loss at 14,850 since the contract is bullish
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
