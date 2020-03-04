Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2020

| Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1181 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1170

1155

1195

1210

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,195 levels

 

₹746 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

735

725

755

765

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹735 levels

 

₹193 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

190

196

199

The stock hovers in the oversold territory. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹196 levels

 

₹93 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

87

96

99

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹90 levels

 

₹1343 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1315

1355

1370

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,330 levels

 

₹289 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

284

277

296

303

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to rally above ₹296 levels

 

₹2038 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2020

2000

2060

2080

Utilise intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,020 levels

 

11294 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11250

11200

11350

11400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,250 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 04, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7