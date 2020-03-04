Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2020

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1181 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1170
1155
1195
1210
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,195 levels
₹746 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
735
725
755
765
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹735 levels
₹193 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
190
196
199
The stock hovers in the oversold territory. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹196 levels
₹93 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
90
87
96
99
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹90 levels
₹1343 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1315
1355
1370
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,330 levels
₹289 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
284
277
296
303
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to rally above ₹296 levels
₹2038 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2020
2000
2060
2080
Utilise intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,020 levels
11294 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11250
11200
11350
11400
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,250 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
