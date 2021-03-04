Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
₹1586 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1558
1600
|
1616
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,600 levels
₹1343 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1320
1355
|
1370
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,330 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
212
|
215
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹212
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
107
116
|
119
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹111 levels
₹2201 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2160
2220
|
2240
The stock of RIL tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a rally above ₹2,220
₹405 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
398
393
411
|
420
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock makes a strong up-move above ₹411 levels
₹3058 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
3010
3085
|
3110
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹3,030 levels
15298 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15230
15160
15350
|
15400
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,230 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
