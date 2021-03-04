Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2021

| Updated on March 03, 2021

₹1586 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1558

1600

1616

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,600 levels

₹1343 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1320

1355

1370

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,330 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

212

215

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹212

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

107

116

119

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹111 levels

₹2201 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2160

2220

2240

The stock of RIL tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a rally above ₹2,220

₹405 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

398

393

411

420

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock makes a strong up-move above ₹411 levels

₹3058 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

3010

3085

3110

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹3,030 levels

15298 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15230

15160

15350

15400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 04, 2021
