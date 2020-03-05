Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 5, 2020

| Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1148 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1135

1120

1160

1175

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stiff stop-loss ₹1,160

 

₹758 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

750

742

765

774

Utilise intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹750 levels

 

₹187 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

182

190

193

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹190 levels

 

₹92 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

87

96

99

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹90 levels

 

₹1339 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1310

1355

1370

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,325 levels

 

₹285 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

277

270

290

296

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹290 levels

 

₹2083 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2120

The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,100 levels

 

11247 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11200

11150

11300

11350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 05, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7