Day Trading Guide for March 5, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1148 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1135
1120
1160
1175
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stiff stop-loss ₹1,160
₹758 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
750
742
765
774
Utilise intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹750 levels
₹187 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
190
193
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹190 levels
₹92 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
90
87
96
99
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹90 levels
₹1339 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1310
1355
1370
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,325 levels
₹285 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
277
270
290
296
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹290 levels
₹2083 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
2120
The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,100 levels
11247 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11200
11150
11300
11350
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
