Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 5, 2021

| Updated on March 04, 2021

₹1553 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1534

1517

1570

1586

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,570 levels

₹1330 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1308

1343

1355

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from 1,320 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

212

215

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹212 levels

₹112 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

110

107

115

118

The stock is moving in a narrow band. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹115 levels

₹2175 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2155

2135

2200

2220

The stock of RIL faces a key resistance ahead at ₹2,200 levels. Go long on a decisive move above this level

₹395 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

390

385

403

410

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹390 levels

₹3047 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3025

3000

3070

3090

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹3070 levels

15106 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15040

14990

15170

15230

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 15,170 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 05, 2021
technical analysis
