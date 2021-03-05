Day Trading Guide for March 5, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1553 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1534
1517
1570
|
1586
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,570 levels
₹1330 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1308
1343
|
1355
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from 1,320 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
212
|
215
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹212 levels
₹112 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
110
107
115
|
118
The stock is moving in a narrow band. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹115 levels
₹2175 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2155
2135
2200
|
2220
The stock of RIL faces a key resistance ahead at ₹2,200 levels. Go long on a decisive move above this level
₹395 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
390
385
403
|
410
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹390 levels
₹3047 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3025
3000
3070
|
3090
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹3070 levels
15106 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15040
14990
15170
|
15230
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 15,170 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
