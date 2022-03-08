hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 8, 2022

Updated on: Mar 07, 2022

₹1324 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1275

1360

1390

Downtrend remains intact. Go short on rallies at 1340. Stop-loss can be kept at 1380

₹1739 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1680

1760

1795

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1770 if the stock reverses lower from 1760.

₹225 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

223

220

228

230

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 225 only if the stock breaks above 228.

₹187 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

155

194

210

Risen sharply. Go long now and on dips at 180. Stop-loss can be placed at 170.

₹2240 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2170

2265

2305

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 2260. Keep the stop-loss at 2280

₹440 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

427

450

460

Near-term view is negative. Go short on rallies at 448. Keep the stop-loss at 457.

₹3485 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3510

3565

Trend is down. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 3495 with a stop-loss at 3520.

15893 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15500

15970

16100

Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 15930. Stop-loss can be kept at 16140.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 08, 2022
technical analysis

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you