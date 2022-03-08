Day Trading Guide for March 8, 2022

₹1324 • HDFC Bank
1300
1275
1360
1390
Downtrend remains intact. Go short on rallies at 1340. Stop-loss can be kept at 1380
₹1739 • Infosys
1720
1680
1760
1795
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1770 if the stock reverses lower from 1760.
₹225 • ITC
223
220
228
230
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 225 only if the stock breaks above 228.
₹187 • ONGC
175
155
194
210
Risen sharply. Go long now and on dips at 180. Stop-loss can be placed at 170.
₹2240 • Reliance Ind.
2200
2170
2265
2305
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 2260. Keep the stop-loss at 2280
₹440 • SBI
435
427
450
460
Near-term view is negative. Go short on rallies at 448. Keep the stop-loss at 457.
₹3485 • TCS
3450
3400
3510
3565
Trend is down. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 3495 with a stop-loss at 3520.
15893 • Nifty 50 Futures
15700
15500
15970
16100
Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 15930. Stop-loss can be kept at 16140.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
March 08, 2022