₹1692 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1675
1710
1730
Go long now and at 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680
₹1269 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1250
1280
1310
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock.
₹427 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
420
430
433
Go long now and at 424. Keep the stop-loss at 421
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
159
157
162
164
Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 163
₹2420 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2410
2390
2430
2445
Go short below 2410. Stop-loss can be kept at 2420
₹570 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
567
562
572
575
Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 573
₹3180 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3140
3200
3230
Go short on a break below 3170. Keep the stop-loss at 3180
18151 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18000
18200
18250
Go long only above 18200. Stop-loss can be kept at 18170
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
