₹1692 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1675

1710

1730

Go long now and at 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680

₹1269 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1250

1280

1310

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock.

₹427 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

420

430

433

Go long now and at 424. Keep the stop-loss at 421

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

159

157

162

164

Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 163

₹2420 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2390

2430

2445

Go short below 2410. Stop-loss can be kept at 2420

₹570 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

567

562

572

575

Take fresh shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 573

₹3180 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3140

3200

3230

Go short on a break below 3170. Keep the stop-loss at 3180

18151 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18200

18250

Go long only above 18200. Stop-loss can be kept at 18170

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

