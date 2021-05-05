Day Trading Guide for May 6, 2021

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1360
1420
|
1450
Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,420
₹1341 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1300
1360
|
1370
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,330 as the support holds good
₹202 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
199
205
|
207
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹199 as the price action shows bullish inclination
₹111 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
110
107
114
|
117
Go long in the stock of ONGC with stop-loss at ₹109 as it has closed above the resistance at ₹110
₹1920 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1880
1950
|
1980
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock breaches the support at ₹1,900
₹355 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
356
|
360
Refrain from initiating fresh positions on either side as the trend appears unclear on the chart
₹3095 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3050
3000
3100
|
3150
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock breaches ₹3,100
14679 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14600
14520
14750
|
14860
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 14,640 if the May contract breaks out of 14,700
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...