Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 11, 2021

| Updated on May 10, 2021

₹1419 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1407

1395

1430

1444

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,430 levels

₹1339 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1318

1350

1362

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,330 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

199

207

210

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹207 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

109

116

119

The near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Make use of dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss

₹1925 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1907

1890

1940

1960

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,940 levels

₹361 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

355

350

366

370

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹355 levels

₹3145 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3120

3100

3165

3190

Initiate fresh long position with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹3,165 levels

14984 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14930

14870

15040

15100

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,040 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 10, 2021

