Day trading guide

Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 10, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI, TCS and Nifty50 Futures

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on technical analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1341 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1315

1300

1350

1385

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1335 only if the stock breaks above 1350.

₹1554 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1590

1630

Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1580

₹260 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

256

253

263

267

Short-term trend has reversed lower. Go short now and at 262. Keep the stop-loss at 265

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

144

156

162

Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 155. Stop-loss can be placed at 158

₹2473 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2345

2500

2550

Downmove strengthens. Go short now and on a rise at 2490. Keep the stop-loss at 2520

₹475 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

464

478

481

Fresh leg of fall begins. Go short now and at 477. Stop-loss can be placed at 480

₹3437 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3385

3330

3470

3520

Corrective rise has ended. Initiate fresh short now and at 3465 with a stop-loss at 3485

16222 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16140

16000

16310

16420

Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and at 16290. Keep the stop-loss at 16330

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 11, 2022
HDFC Bank Ltd
ITC Ltd
ONGC
Reliance Industries Ltd
State Bank of India
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Nifty
