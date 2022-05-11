Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on technical analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1341 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1315 1300 1350 1385 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1335 only if the stock breaks above 1350. ₹1554 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1500 1590 1630 Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1580 ₹260 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 256 253 263 267 Short-term trend has reversed lower. Go short now and at 262. Keep the stop-loss at 265 ₹154 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 150 144 156 162 Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 155. Stop-loss can be placed at 158 ₹2473 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2345 2500 2550 Downmove strengthens. Go short now and on a rise at 2490. Keep the stop-loss at 2520 ₹475 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 470 464 478 481 Fresh leg of fall begins. Go short now and at 477. Stop-loss can be placed at 480 ₹3437 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3385 3330 3470 3520 Corrective rise has ended. Initiate fresh short now and at 3465 with a stop-loss at 3485 16222 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16140 16000 16310 16420 Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and at 16290. Keep the stop-loss at 16330 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.