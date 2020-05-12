Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 12, 2020

Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹915 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

900

885

930

945

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹900 levels

 

₹682 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

675

665

690

700

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹690 levels

 

₹158 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

153

161

164

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹156 levels

 

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

79

82

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC manages to rally above ₹79 levels

 

₹1576 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1545

1590

1605

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,560 levels

 

₹165 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

155

170

176

Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹170 levels

 

₹1935 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1890

1952

1975

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,952 levels

 

9225 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9150

9075

9300

9375

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 9,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 12, 2020
technical analysis
