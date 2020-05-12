Day Trading Guide for May 12, 2020

Aviation clock set back by three years
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹915 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
900
885
930
945
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹900 levels
₹682 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
675
665
690
700
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹690 levels
₹158 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
153
161
164
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹156 levels
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
71
79
82
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC manages to rally above ₹79 levels
₹1576 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1545
1590
1605
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,560 levels
₹165 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
155
170
176
Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹170 levels
₹1935 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1890
1952
1975
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,952 levels
9225 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9150
9075
9300
9375
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 9,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
