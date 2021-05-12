Day Trading Guide for May 12, 2021

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group's first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
₹1403 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1390
1373
1415
|
1425
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,415 levels
₹1330 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1318
1305
1340
|
1350
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,340 levels
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
199
207
|
210
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹207 levels
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
113
120
|
123
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹115 levels
₹1933 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1915
1900
1945
|
1960
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,915 levels
₹364 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
359
354
368
|
373
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹368 levels
₹3123 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3080
3145
|
3165
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,145 levels
14878 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14830
14775
14940
|
15000
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 14,940 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
