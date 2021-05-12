Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 12, 2021

| Updated on May 11, 2021

₹1403 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1373

1415

1425

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,415 levels

₹1330 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1318

1305

1340

1350

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,340 levels

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

199

207

210

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹207 levels

₹118 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

120

123

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹115 levels

₹1933 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1915

1900

1945

1960

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,915 levels

₹364 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

359

354

368

373

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹368 levels

₹3123 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3080

3145

3165

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,145 levels

14878 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14830

14775

14940

15000

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 14,940 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 12, 2021

technical analysis
