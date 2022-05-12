Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1349 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1315 1300 1350 1385 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1335 only if the stock breaks above 1350. ₹1527 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1500 1480 1535 1550 Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1555. ₹256 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 252 248 258 262 Go long in the stock if it breaks out of the hurdle at 258. Stop-loss can be at 254. ₹159 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 156 152 162 165 Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 162. Stop-loss can be placed at 166. ₹2449 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2345 2500 2550 Downmove strengthens. Go short now and on a rise at 2490. Keep the stop-loss at 2520 ₹477 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 470 464 478 481 Stock could fall from here. Initiate fresh short at current levels; stop-loss can be placed at 487. ₹3412 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3385 3330 3470 3520 There is a support at 3385. One can short afresh with stop-loss at 3420 once the price falls below 3385. 16203 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16000 15800 16300 16385 Go short at current level and on a rally to 16385 as the broader trend is bearish. Stop-loss at 16425. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.