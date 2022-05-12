hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 11, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1349 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1315

1300

1350

1385

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1335 only if the stock breaks above 1350.

₹1527 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1535

1550

Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 1555.

₹256 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

248

258

262

Go long in the stock if it breaks out of the hurdle at 258. Stop-loss can be at 254.

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

152

162

165

Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 162. Stop-loss can be placed at 166.

₹2449 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2345

2500

2550

Downmove strengthens. Go short now and on a rise at 2490. Keep the stop-loss at 2520

₹477 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

464

478

481

Stock could fall from here. Initiate fresh short at current levels; stop-loss can be placed at 487.

₹3412 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3385

3330

3470

3520

There is a support at 3385. One can short afresh with stop-loss at 3420 once the price falls below 3385.

16203 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16000

15800

16300

16385

Go short at current level and on a rally to 16385 as the broader trend is bearish. Stop-loss at 16425.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 12, 2022
