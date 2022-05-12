hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 12, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI.

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1303 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1285

1240

1330

1350

Support ahead. Wait for a dip and go long on a bounce from 1285. Keep the stop-loss at 1270

₹1509 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1450

1535

1565

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1510 only if the stock breaks below 1495.

₹253 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

249

244

257

260

Resistance ahead. Go short now and on a rise at 256. Stop-loss can be placed at 259

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

150

161

167

Attempting bounce from support. Go long now and on dips at 155 with a stop-loss at 151

₹2401 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2370

2350

2410

2435

Can see a fresh fall from here. Initiate shorts at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at 2420

₹462 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

458

456

465

472

Corrective rally is possible. Go long with a stop-loss at 463 if the stock breaks above 465.

₹3411 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3385

3350

3425

3470

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

15825 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15750

15680

15900

16000

May get a corrective bounce. So go short with a stop-loss at 15810 only on a break below 15750.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 12, 2022
Reliance Industries Ltd
ITC Ltd
ONGC
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
State Bank of India
stock market
Stocks to Watch
Nifty
futures and options
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you