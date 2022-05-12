Day trading guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1303 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1285 1240 1330 1350 Support ahead. Wait for a dip and go long on a bounce from 1285. Keep the stop-loss at 1270 ₹1509 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1495 1450 1535 1565 Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1510 only if the stock breaks below 1495. ₹253 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 249 244 257 260 Resistance ahead. Go short now and on a rise at 256. Stop-loss can be placed at 259 ₹156 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 153 150 161 167 Attempting bounce from support. Go long now and on dips at 155 with a stop-loss at 151 ₹2401 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2370 2350 2410 2435 Can see a fresh fall from here. Initiate shorts at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at 2420 ₹462 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 458 456 465 472 Corrective rally is possible. Go long with a stop-loss at 463 if the stock breaks above 465. ₹3411 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3385 3350 3425 3470 Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges. 15825 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15750 15680 15900 16000 May get a corrective bounce. So go short with a stop-loss at 15810 only on a break below 15750. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.