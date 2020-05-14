Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 14, 2020

| Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹927 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

915

900

940

955

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹915 levels

 

₹693 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

685

675

700

710

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹700 levels

 

₹165 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

159

167

170

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹167 levels

 

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹80 levels

 

₹1496 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1515

1535

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,480 levels

 

₹174 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

164

179

185

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹169 levels

 

₹1949 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1910

1970

1990

Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹1,930 levels

 

9393 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9300

9200

9500

9600

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies beyond 9,500 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 14, 2020
technical analysis
