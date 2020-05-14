Day Trading Guide for May 14, 2020

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹927 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
915
900
940
955
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹915 levels
₹693 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
685
675
700
710
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹700 levels
₹165 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
159
167
170
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹167 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
83
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹80 levels
₹1496 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1515
1535
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,480 levels
₹174 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
164
179
185
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹169 levels
₹1949 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1910
1970
1990
Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹1,930 levels
9393 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9300
9200
9500
9600
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies beyond 9,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
