Day Trading Guide for May 14

| Updated on May 13, 2021

₹1399 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1388

1373

1415

1425

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,415 levels

₹1326 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1315

1305

1336

1350

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,315 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

197

205

208

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹205 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

110

118

121

The stock of ONGC tests a key resistance at ₹118. Go short if the stock fails to rally above this level

₹1913 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1895

1875

1934

1955

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to advance above ₹1934

₹367 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

363

358

373

379

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹373 levels

₹3088 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3070

3050

3115

3135

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹3,115 levels

14710 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14660

14600

14770

14830

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 14,770 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 13, 2021

