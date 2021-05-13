Day Trading Guide for May 14

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
₹1399 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1388
1373
1415
|
1425
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,415 levels
₹1326 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1315
1305
1336
|
1350
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,315 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
197
205
|
208
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹205 levels
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
110
118
|
121
The stock of ONGC tests a key resistance at ₹118. Go short if the stock fails to rally above this level
₹1913 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1895
1875
1934
|
1955
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to advance above ₹1934
₹367 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
363
358
373
|
379
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹373 levels
₹3088 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3070
3050
3115
|
3135
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹3,115 levels
14710 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14660
14600
14770
|
14830
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 14,770 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
