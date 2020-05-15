Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For May 15, 2020

| Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 15, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹893 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

880

860

906

920

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹880 levels

 

₹658 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

650

640

670

680

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹670 levels

 

₹163 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

161

158

166

169

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹166 levels

 

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

79

82

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹74 levels

 

₹1435 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1450

1465

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,450 levels

 

₹167 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

159

173

179

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹164 levels

 

₹1900 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1850

1922

1945

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,880 levels

 

9143 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9050

8950

9240

9340

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 9,050 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

