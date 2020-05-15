Day Trading Guide For May 15, 2020

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹893 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
880
860
906
920
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹880 levels
₹658 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
650
640
670
680
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹670 levels
₹163 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
161
158
166
169
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹166 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
71
79
82
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹74 levels
₹1435 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1450
1465
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,450 levels
₹167 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
159
173
179
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹164 levels
₹1900 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1850
1922
1945
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,880 levels
9143 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9050
8950
9240
9340
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 9,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
