Day Trading Guide for May 18, 2021

₹1440 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1418

1383

1460

1480

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock has closed above ₹1,430

₹1329 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1315

1305

1336

1350

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,315 levels

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

206

215

220

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹215

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

110

118

121

Take fresh long positions in the stock if it moves above ₹116; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹1960 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1900

1965

2000

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL goes beyond ₹1965

₹383 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

376

370

385

400

Breakout of ₹385 can result in sharp rally; so, buy with tight stop if the stock rallies above ₹385

₹3070 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3040

3000

3100

3150

Trend looks uncertain. Hence, refrain from trading this stock until either ₹3,040 or ₹3,100 is breached

14955 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14900

14820

15000

15100

Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 14,950 if the contract breaches the key hurdle at 15,000

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

