Day Trading Guide for May 18, 2021

₹1440 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1418
1383
1460
|
1480
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock has closed above ₹1,430
₹1329 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1315
1305
1336
|
1350
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,315 levels
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
206
215
|
220
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹215
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
110
118
|
121
Take fresh long positions in the stock if it moves above ₹116; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹1960 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1900
1965
|
2000
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL goes beyond ₹1965
₹383 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
376
370
385
|
400
Breakout of ₹385 can result in sharp rally; so, buy with tight stop if the stock rallies above ₹385
₹3070 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3040
3000
3100
|
3150
Trend looks uncertain. Hence, refrain from trading this stock until either ₹3,040 or ₹3,100 is breached
14955 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14900
14820
15000
|
15100
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 14,950 if the contract breaches the key hurdle at 15,000
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
