Day Trading Guide for May 19, 2021

₹1477 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1462
1445
1495
|
1510
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,495 levels
₹1339 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1317
1350
|
1362
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,350 levels
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
213
|
217
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹208 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
119
|
122
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹113 levels
₹1987 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1963
1945
2002
|
2020
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves above ₹2002
₹382 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
377
370
389
|
396
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹377 levels
₹3089 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3070
3050
3115
|
3135
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹3,115 levels
15144 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15080
15020
15200
|
15250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,080 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
