Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 19, 2021

| Updated on May 18, 2021

₹1477 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1462

1445

1495

1510

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,495 levels

₹1339 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1317

1350

1362

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,350 levels

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

213

217

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹208 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

111

119

122

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹113 levels

₹1987 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1963

1945

2002

2020

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves above ₹2002

₹382 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

377

370

389

396

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹377 levels

₹3089 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3070

3050

3115

3135

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹3,115 levels

15144 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15080

15020

15200

15250

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,080 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 19, 2021

technical analysis
stock market
