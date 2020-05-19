Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For May-19

May 19, 2020

₹836 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

825

805

847

860

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Go short with a fixed stop-loss if it fails to move beyond ₹847 levels

₹663 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

653

645

675

685

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675

₹164 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

159

166

169

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹166 levels

₹72 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

67

75

78

Initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹75 levels

₹1440 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1460

1480

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,420 levels

₹155 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

145

160

166

Near-term outlook is bearish for SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss

₹1944 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1922

1900

1970

1990

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,922 levels

8825 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8750

8675

8900

9000

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 8,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

