Day Trading Guide For May-19

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
₹836 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
825
805
847
|
860
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Go short with a fixed stop-loss if it fails to move beyond ₹847 levels
₹663 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
653
645
675
|
685
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675
₹164 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
159
166
|
169
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹166 levels
₹72 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
70
67
75
|
78
Initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹75 levels
₹1440 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1460
|
1480
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,420 levels
₹155 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
145
160
|
166
Near-term outlook is bearish for SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss
₹1944 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1922
1900
1970
|
1990
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,922 levels
8825 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8750
8675
8900
|
9000
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 8,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
₹836 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 825805847860 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Go short with a ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...