Day Trading Guide for May 20, 2020

₹832 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

805

845

860

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹820 levels

₹668 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

655

645

675

685

Initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675 levels

₹170 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

164

173

176

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹167 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

80

83

Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹80 levels

₹1408 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1370

1425

1440

Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,425 levels

₹152 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

142

158

164

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹147 levels

₹1948 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1922

1900

1970

1990

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,970 levels

8884 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8800

8700

8950

9030

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 8,950 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 20, 2020
