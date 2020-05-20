Day Trading Guide for May 20, 2020

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
₹832 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
805
845
|
860
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹820 levels
₹668 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
655
645
675
|
685
Initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675 levels
₹170 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
164
173
|
176
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹167 levels
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
71
80
|
83
Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹80 levels
₹1408 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1390
1370
1425
|
1440
Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,425 levels
₹152 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
142
158
|
164
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹147 levels
₹1948 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1922
1900
1970
|
1990
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,970 levels
8884 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8800
8700
8950
|
9030
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 8,950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
