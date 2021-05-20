Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 20, 2021

| Updated on May 19, 2021

₹1457 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1430

1472

1485

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,472 levels

₹1336 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1312

1345

1357

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,325 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

203

210

213

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss on the stock of ITC

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

112

109

117

120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹117 levels

₹1996 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1963

2015

2035

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,015 levels

₹384 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

379

372

389

396

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹389 levels

₹3081 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3060

3040

3100

3120

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,060 levels

15059 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15000

14940

15100

15160

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below 15,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 20, 2021

