Day Trading Guide for May 20, 2021

₹1457 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1430
1472
|
1485
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,472 levels
₹1336 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1312
1345
|
1357
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,325 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
203
210
|
213
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss on the stock of ITC
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
112
109
117
|
120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹117 levels
₹1996 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1963
2015
|
2035
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,015 levels
₹384 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
379
372
389
|
396
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹389 levels
₹3081 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3060
3040
3100
|
3120
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS falls below ₹3,060 levels
15059 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15000
14940
15100
|
15160
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below 15,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
