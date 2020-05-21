Day Trading Guide for May 22, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹859 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
845
830
875
|
890
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹875 levels
₹672 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
660
650
680
|
690
The stock has been moving sideways in a narrow range over the past four trading sessions. Buy above ₹680 levels
₹188 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
193
|
197
The stock jumped 7.5 per cent last session and the near-term outlook is bullish. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
|
83
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹75 levels
₹1440 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1410
1455
|
1470
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,455 levels
₹151 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
142
156
|
162
The stock of SBI tests a key support at ₹150. Go short with a tight stop-loss only on fall below ₹147 levels
₹1991 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1970
1950
2015
|
2035
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,970 levels
9075 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9000
8900
9130
|
9200
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 9,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.