Day Trading Guide for May 25, 2021

| Updated on May 24, 2021

₹1509 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1494

1480

1525

1540

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,525 levels

₹1348 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1337

1325

1361

1373

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,361 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

213

216

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹213 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

108

115

118

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹111 levels

₹1985 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1965

1945

2003

2020

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,003 levels

₹412 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

405

398

417

424

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹405 levels

₹3081 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3060

3040

3100

3120

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3,060 levels

15202 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15150

15100

15260

15320

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,150 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 25, 2021

