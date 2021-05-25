Day Trading Guide for May 25, 2021

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
₹1509 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1494
1480
1525
|
1540
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,525 levels
₹1348 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1337
1325
1361
|
1373
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,361 levels
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
213
|
216
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹213 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
108
115
|
118
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹111 levels
₹1985 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1965
1945
2003
|
2020
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,003 levels
₹412 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
405
398
417
|
424
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹405 levels
₹3081 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3060
3040
3100
|
3120
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3,060 levels
15202 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15150
15100
15260
|
15320
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,150 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
