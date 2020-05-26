Day Trading Guide for May 26, 2020

₹838 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
826
810
850
|
865
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹850 levels
₹692 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
683
672
700
|
710
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹700 levels
₹186 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
183
180
189
|
192
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining stop-loss at ₹183 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
72
78
|
80
Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss only if the stock ONGC advances above ₹78 levels
₹1431 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1395
1445
|
1458
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,415 levels
₹150 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
145
140
155
|
160
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹155 levels
₹2018 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1980
2040
|
2060
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,000 levels
9027 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8970
8900
9100
|
9170
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies beyond 9,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
May 26, 2020
