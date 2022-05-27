hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide for May 27: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 26, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on technical analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1368 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1335

1410

1430

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1355 with a stop-loss at 1340

₹1424 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1430

1450

Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1410 only if the stock breaks above 1430.

₹267 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

262

269

273

Immediate outlook is unclear. Go short only on a break below 264 with a stop-loss at 266.

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

145

153

158

Initiate fresh long positions only on a break above 153. Stop-loss can be kept at 151

₹2587 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2540

2610

2640

Wait for a rise and go short if RIL reverses lower from 2610. Keep the stop-loss at 2625

₹469 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

466

460

472

480

Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 472. Stop-loss can be placed at 469

₹3229 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3210

3185

3250

3275

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 3265 if TCS reverses lower from 3250.

16189 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16000

15850

16220

16380

Can go either way. Wait for a rise to go short at 16370. Keep the stop-loss at 16430

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 27, 2022
Reliance Industries Ltd
ITC Ltd
ONGC
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
State Bank of India
Nifty
stock market
stocks and shares
NSE
BSE
