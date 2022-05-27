Day trading guide for May 27: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on technical analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1368 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1350 1335 1410 1430 Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1355 with a stop-loss at 1340 ₹1424 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1400 1385 1430 1450 Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 1410 only if the stock breaks above 1430. ₹267 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 264 262 269 273 Immediate outlook is unclear. Go short only on a break below 264 with a stop-loss at 266. ₹152 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 148 145 153 158 Initiate fresh long positions only on a break above 153. Stop-loss can be kept at 151 ₹2587 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2570 2540 2610 2640 Wait for a rise and go short if RIL reverses lower from 2610. Keep the stop-loss at 2625 ₹469 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 466 460 472 480 Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 472. Stop-loss can be placed at 469 ₹3229 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3210 3185 3250 3275 Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 3265 if TCS reverses lower from 3250. 16189 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16000 15850 16220 16380 Can go either way. Wait for a rise to go short at 16370. Keep the stop-loss at 16430 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.