Day Trading Guide for May 28, 2020

₹903 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
890
875
920
|
935
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹890 levels
₹705 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
695
685
715
|
725
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹695 levels
₹192 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
189
186
195
|
198
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹195 levels
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
73
80
|
82
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹80 levels
₹1446 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1412
1460
|
1475
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,430 levels
₹158 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
149
164
|
169
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹153 levels
₹2005 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1985
1965
2025
|
2045
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,025 levels
9309 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9230
9170
9370
|
9440
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from ₹9,230 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
May 28, 2020
