Day Trading Guide for May 28, 2021

₹1479 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1495
|
1510
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,465 levels
₹1404 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1392
1380
1415
|
1426
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹1,392 levels
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
213
|
216
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹209 levels
₹111 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
109
106
114
|
117
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹114 levels
₹1978 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1960
1940
2000
|
2020
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL gains above ₹2,000 levels
₹425 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
418
412
430
|
435
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy in declines while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹418
₹3180 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3158
3135
3200
|
3225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹3,158
15333 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15275
15220
15400
|
15450
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,400 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
