Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 28, 2021

| Updated on May 27, 2021

₹1479 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1495

1510

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,465 levels

₹1404 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1392

1380

1415

1426

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹1,392 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

213

216

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹209 levels

₹111 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

109

106

114

117

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹114 levels

₹1978 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1960

1940

2000

2020

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL gains above ₹2,000 levels

₹425 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

418

412

430

435

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy in declines while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹418

₹3180 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3158

3135

3200

3225

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹3,158

15333 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15275

15220

15400

15450

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,400 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 28, 2021

