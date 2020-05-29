Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 29, 2020

| Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

₹945 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

930

913

960

975

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stop-loss at ₹930 levels

₹707 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

695

685

715

725

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹695 levels

₹190 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

187

184

193

196

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹187 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

73

80

82

Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹75 levels

₹1472 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1440

1485

1500

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,455 levels

₹158 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

149

164

169

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹153 levels

₹2005 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1985

1965

2025

2045

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS gains above ₹2,025 levels

9483 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9420

9370

9535

9600

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,420 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 29, 2020

