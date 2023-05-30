₹1635 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1600

1640

1660

Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1314 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1310

1300

1325

1335

Go long now and at 1310 with a stop-loss at 1305

₹449 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

448

444

452

455

Take frehs longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 447

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

157

154

160

162

Wait for dips. Go long at 158, 157 with a stop-loss at 155

₹2520 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2485

2530

2580

Go long only above 2530. Keep the stop-loss at 2520

₹595 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

586

600

604

Go short on a rise at 599. Keep the stop-loss at 601

₹3319 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3305

3275

3340

3380

Wait for dips. Go long at 3310. Stop-loss can be kept at 3295

18673 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18645

18580

18730

18800

Go short on a break below 18645. Keep the stop-loss at 18660

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

