₹1635 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1600
1640
1660
Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1314 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1310
1300
1325
1335
Go long now and at 1310 with a stop-loss at 1305
₹449 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
448
444
452
455
Take frehs longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 447
₹159 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
157
154
160
162
Wait for dips. Go long at 158, 157 with a stop-loss at 155
₹2520 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2485
2530
2580
Go long only above 2530. Keep the stop-loss at 2520
₹595 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
586
600
604
Go short on a rise at 599. Keep the stop-loss at 601
₹3319 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3305
3275
3340
3380
Wait for dips. Go long at 3310. Stop-loss can be kept at 3295
18673 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18645
18580
18730
18800
Go short on a break below 18645. Keep the stop-loss at 18660
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.