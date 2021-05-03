Day Trading Guide for May 4, 2021

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
₹1414 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1378
1430
|
1460
Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,415 if the stock rallies above ₹1,430
₹1352 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1340
1330
1360
|
1370
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock bounces off ₹1,340
₹201 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
196
204
|
207
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC breaks below ₹200
₹107 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
106
104
110
|
112
Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss as the support at ₹106 is holding good.
₹1959 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1945
1910
1980
|
2000
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of slips below ₹1,945
₹350 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
356
|
360
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹353
₹3037 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2950
3050
|
3100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹3,050
14685 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14630
14560
14750
|
14865
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the May contract advances above 14750
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
