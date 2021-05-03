Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 4, 2021

₹1414 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1378

1430

1460

Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,415 if the stock rallies above ₹1,430

₹1352 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1330

1360

1370

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock bounces off ₹1,340

₹201 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

204

207

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC breaks below ₹200

₹107 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

106

104

110

112

Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss as the support at ₹106 is holding good.

₹1959 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1945

1910

1980

2000

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of slips below ₹1,945

₹350 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

350

345

356

360

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹353

₹3037 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2950

3050

3100

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹3,050

14685 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14630

14560

14750

14865

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the May contract advances above 14750

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

