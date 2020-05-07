Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 7, 2020

| Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

₹946 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

930

915

960

976

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹960 levels

₹666 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

655

645

675

685

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹675 levels

₹163 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

157

166

169

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss

₹79 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

76

73

81

84

The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹81

₹1461 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1430

1475

1490

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,475 levels

₹171 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

160

176

182

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹165 levels

₹1904 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1850

1935

1955

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,880 levels

9280 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9200

9100

9350

9450

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 9,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

