Day Trading Guide for May 7, 2020

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
₹946 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
930
915
960
|
976
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹960 levels
₹666 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
655
645
675
|
685
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹675 levels
₹163 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
157
166
|
169
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a fixed stop-loss
₹79 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
76
73
81
|
84
The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹81
₹1461 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1430
1475
|
1490
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,475 levels
₹171 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
160
176
|
182
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹165 levels
₹1904 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1850
1935
|
1955
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,880 levels
9280 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9200
9100
9350
|
9450
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 9,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...